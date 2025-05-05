Left Menu

The Moose Migration Phenomenon: From Sweden to the World

The seventh season of 'The Great Moose Migration' concluded after attracting 9 million viewers on SVT Play. Airing since 2019, the live coverage documents moose crossing Sweden's Angerman River. The popular slow TV format has expanded globally, with similar productions appearing in other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:28 IST
The Moose Migration Phenomenon: From Sweden to the World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The Great Moose Migration, a celebrated slow TV show, ended its seventh season after 20 days of continuous live coverage. The Swedish program captivated 9 million viewers on SVT Play, highlighting the annual crossing of 70 moose over the Angerman River.

Initiated in 2019, the program, known locally as Den stora algvandringen, became a cultural hit with international reach. Viewership included roughly 30% from outside Sweden, further popularized by global media outlets following an AP report.

The record-breaking season concluded on a warm April day, pulling in a massive audience both domestically and internationally. Following this year's success, SVT plans to return with an eighth season, continuing the trend that started in Norway in 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025