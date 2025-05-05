The Moose Migration Phenomenon: From Sweden to the World

The Great Moose Migration, a celebrated slow TV show, ended its seventh season after 20 days of continuous live coverage. The Swedish program captivated 9 million viewers on SVT Play, highlighting the annual crossing of 70 moose over the Angerman River.

Initiated in 2019, the program, known locally as Den stora algvandringen, became a cultural hit with international reach. Viewership included roughly 30% from outside Sweden, further popularized by global media outlets following an AP report.

The record-breaking season concluded on a warm April day, pulling in a massive audience both domestically and internationally. Following this year's success, SVT plans to return with an eighth season, continuing the trend that started in Norway in 2009.

