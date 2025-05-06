Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives in Kansas

A devastating head-on collision on a Kansas highway resulted in eight fatalities, involving members of the Tulsa Public Schools community. Among the deceased were a student, a teacher-coach, and a school employee. The incident has left the community mourning, prompting widespread condolences and support.

Greeley | Updated: 06-05-2025 05:16 IST
  • United States

A tragic incident on a two-lane highway in rural eastern Kansas led to a devastating loss of life, with eight people perishing in a fiery head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash, which happened outside the town of Greeley, involved individuals connected to Tulsa Public Schools. Among those who lost their lives were Donald "DJ" Laster, a student at Booker T. Washington High School, Wayne Walls, a former coach and teacher at Carver Middle School, and Ja'mon Gilstrap, a transportation team member.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson expressed deep sorrow over the loss and pledged to honor the significant contributions these individuals made to the community. The highway remained closed for hours as authorities investigated the cause of the crash.

