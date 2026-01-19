Delhi govt invites applications for presiding officer of Delhi School Tribunal

The Delhi government has invited applications for the post of Presiding Officer of the Delhi School Tribunal, a statutory body that adjudicates service-related disputes of staff working in recognised private schools in the national capital.

The Directorate of Education said the Delhi School Tribunal is constituted under section 11 of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, and consists of a single Presiding Officer. The tribunal has the authority to regulate its own procedure and decide the place or places of its sittings.

The DoE said the tribunal exercises powers similar to those of a civil court of appeal under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, for disposing of appeals. It also has the power to stay the operation of orders challenged before it, subject to terms it considers appropriate.

The last date for receipt of applications is January 30, and the eligible candidates are required to apply in offline mode in the prescribed format, it stated.

As per the education department, candidates who have held office as a District Judge or an equivalent judicial position are eligible to apply. The Presiding Officer will initially be appointed for a term of three years, extendable up to five years based on performance, or until attaining the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

It said the selection will be made by a committee comprising the chief secretary as chairperson, the Principal Secretary (Law and Judicial) as judicial member, and the Principal Secretary (Education) as member.

The DoE added that the Delhi School Tribunal primarily hears appeals filed by teachers and other employees of recognised private schools against actions such as termination, dismissal or reduction in rank, and its orders are binding, subject to judicial review by the Delhi High Court.

