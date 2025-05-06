Left Menu

Naidu Pushes Temple Development: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Spiritual Tourism

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu approved filling vacant positions in the Endowments Department and called for the expansion of Annadanam in Andhra Pradesh's temples. He proposed master plans for temple development, a leasing policy for temple lands, and a fund for new temple construction to boost spiritual tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:31 IST
Naidu Pushes Temple Development: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Spiritual Tourism
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Andhra Pradesh's spiritual sector, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned the recruitment of 137 outstanding positions in the Endowments Department. This decision was made to ensure the smooth functioning of temple operations across the state.

Naidu has emphasized the rapid completion of this recruitment to enhance efficiency, particularly in organizing Annadanam, or meals for devotees, which he plans to expand to 23 major temples. Presently, the service is limited to seven prominent temples, including Srisailam and Simhachalam.

Further enhancing the state's spiritual infrastructure, Naidu has proposed detailed master plans for temple development compliant with 'Agama Shastra'. He also suggested drafting a comprehensive leasing policy for temple lands and launched a fund aimed at constructing a new temple in each constituency to foster economic growth through tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025