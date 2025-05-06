Naidu Pushes Temple Development: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Spiritual Tourism

In a significant move for Andhra Pradesh's spiritual sector, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned the recruitment of 137 outstanding positions in the Endowments Department. This decision was made to ensure the smooth functioning of temple operations across the state.

Naidu has emphasized the rapid completion of this recruitment to enhance efficiency, particularly in organizing Annadanam, or meals for devotees, which he plans to expand to 23 major temples. Presently, the service is limited to seven prominent temples, including Srisailam and Simhachalam.

Further enhancing the state's spiritual infrastructure, Naidu has proposed detailed master plans for temple development compliant with 'Agama Shastra'. He also suggested drafting a comprehensive leasing policy for temple lands and launched a fund aimed at constructing a new temple in each constituency to foster economic growth through tourism.

