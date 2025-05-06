Sonu Sood Honored with Humanitarian Award at Miss World Finale

Actor Sonu Sood is set to receive a prestigious humanitarian award during the 72nd Miss World grand finale on May 31, as announced by officials.

The award acknowledges Sood's dedication to social causes via his foundation, according to a statement from the Miss World Organisation at a Hyderabad press conference.

Sood, who founded the Sood Charity Foundation, plans to dedicate the award to the foundation's volunteers and beneficiaries. Additionally, a collaboration between the foundation and the Miss World Organisation aims to heighten awareness for a cancer-free world.

