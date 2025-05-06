Sonu Sood Honored with Humanitarian Award at Miss World Finale
Actor Sonu Sood will receive a humanitarian award at the 72nd Miss World finale. Recognized for his social contributions through his foundation, Sood will dedicate the honor to his supporters. Sood and the Miss World Organisation aim to promote awareness for a cancer-free world through their collaboration.
Actor Sonu Sood is set to receive a prestigious humanitarian award during the 72nd Miss World grand finale on May 31, as announced by officials.
The award acknowledges Sood's dedication to social causes via his foundation, according to a statement from the Miss World Organisation at a Hyderabad press conference.
Sood, who founded the Sood Charity Foundation, plans to dedicate the award to the foundation's volunteers and beneficiaries. Additionally, a collaboration between the foundation and the Miss World Organisation aims to heighten awareness for a cancer-free world.
