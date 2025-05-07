Behind the Vatican Walls: The Secret Conclave to Elect a New Pope
The Vatican is holding a conclave with 133 cardinals to elect a successor to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. This secretive process involves a series of rituals and voting rounds until a new pope, chosen by a two-thirds majority, is announced with white smoke from the Sistine Chapel.
In an atmosphere steeped in tradition and secrecy, 133 cardinals have gathered behind the medieval walls of the Vatican to participate in a conclave that will elect the next pope. This highly anticipated event marks the beginning of the search for a successor to Pope Francis, who recently passed away at 88.
The conclave, delayed to allow for mourning and preparation, involves cardinals voting in strict secrecy inside the Sistine Chapel. The process, designed to be contemplative and free from outside influence, sees ballots cast until a candidate wins a two-thirds majority. The result is announced through symbolic smoke signals.
As cards are cast in the Vatican, the world waits for the choice of the 267th pontiff, a decision set to influence not only global Catholicism but issues beyond church walls, as previous popes have done. The new pope's selected name will give clues to his future papal direction.
