Ajay Devgn 'Raid 2' Hits Box Office Century

The Bollywood film 'Raid 2', starring Ajay Devgn, has achieved a strong box office performance, grossing Rs 103.9 crore domestically. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie released on May 1 and features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. It's a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Raid'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2' has achieved significant success at the domestic box office, collecting Rs 103.9 crore nett. This milestone was announced by the filmmakers on Saturday.

Alongside Devgn, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, with direction by Raj Kumar Gupta. It opened in theatres on May 1 to much anticipation.

T-Series, the production banner, shared this success on their X handle with a notable poster highlighting the collection figure and encouraging audiences to continue booking their tickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

