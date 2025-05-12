Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Vows to Develop Delhi at Temple Function

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced her commitment to transform Delhi into the top state in the nation during a cultural event at the Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple.

Gupta emphasized that the Delhi government serves the people and reinforced her commitment to work for their welfare. She urged citizens to enroll in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for quality healthcare access.

The temple event, steeped in cultural significance, featured traditional practices and performances, underlining its importance to the Malayali community in Delhi.

