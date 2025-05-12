Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Vows to Develop Delhi at Temple Function
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta committed to the development of Delhi at a cultural function in the Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple. She assured citizens of the government's dedication to their welfare and urged enrollment in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for quality healthcare. The event celebrated temple's cultural significance.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced her commitment to transform Delhi into the top state in the nation during a cultural event at the Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple.
Gupta emphasized that the Delhi government serves the people and reinforced her commitment to work for their welfare. She urged citizens to enroll in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana for quality healthcare access.
The temple event, steeped in cultural significance, featured traditional practices and performances, underlining its importance to the Malayali community in Delhi.
