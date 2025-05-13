Return of a Rajput Warrior: Sooraj Pancholi's Comeback in 'Kesari Veer'

After a four-year hiatus, actor Sooraj Pancholi makes his much-anticipated return to the silver screen with 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath.'

The period drama, directed by Prince Dhiman, sees Pancholi portraying Rajput warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil, alongside celebrated actors Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma.

With his legal battles behind him, Pancholi is focused on earning industry respect and regards this project as a significant step forward in his career, with the film set for a May 23 release.

