Return of a Rajput Warrior: Sooraj Pancholi's Comeback in 'Kesari Veer'
Actor Sooraj Pancholi returns after four years with 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath.' Acquitted of charges in 2023, he aims to gain respect in the industry. The film, also featuring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, is set to release on May 23, marking Pancholi's fresh start.
After a four-year hiatus, actor Sooraj Pancholi makes his much-anticipated return to the silver screen with 'Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath.'
The period drama, directed by Prince Dhiman, sees Pancholi portraying Rajput warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil, alongside celebrated actors Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma.
With his legal battles behind him, Pancholi is focused on earning industry respect and regards this project as a significant step forward in his career, with the film set for a May 23 release.
