Maharashtra's Creative Hub: Godrej and Government's Vision for Media Growth

Godrej Fund Management and the Government of Maharashtra signed an MoU at the WAVES Summit 2025 to develop a film and media campus in Panvel. This initiative is set to boost Maharashtra's art, media, and television sectors, while creating job opportunities and fostering global connectivity through advanced production facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance Maharashtra's art and media landscape, Godrej Fund Management signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government at the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai. The agreement focuses on establishing a cutting-edge film and media campus aimed at fostering growth in the creative sectors.

The Godrej campus, located in Panvel's integrated Golf Township, will feature AA studios that provide world-class production facilities. These top-tier amenities will attract filmmakers, artists, and musicians, potentially driving economic benefits across content production, hospitality, and technical services. The initiative aligns with India's incentive policy for foreign film productions.

Karan Bolaria, MD & CEO of Godrej Fund Management, emphasized the partnership's alignment with the Mumbai 3.0 vision for sustainable urban development. The campus promises to boost creative entrepreneurship and innovation in Panvel, strengthening its position as a major cultural and commercial hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

