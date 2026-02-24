UK comedian Russell Brand pleads not guilty to further rape, sex assault charges
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:34 IST
British actor and comedian Russell Brand pleaded not guilty in a London court on Tuesday to two additional charges of rape and sexual assault allegedly committed against two women nearly two decades ago.
Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and former husband of U.S. pop singer Katy Perry, appeared at Southwark Crown Court where he denied raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second woman in 2009.
