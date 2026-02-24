UK comedian Russell Brand pleads not guilty to further rape, sex assault charges

Left Menu

Updated: 24-02-2026 15:34 IST
British ​actor ‌and comedian Russell ​Brand pleaded not guilty ‌in a London court on Tuesday to two additional ‌charges of rape and ‌sexual assault allegedly committed against two women nearly two ⁠decades ​ago.

Brand, ⁠once one of Britain's ⁠most high-profile broadcasters and former ​husband of U.S. pop ⁠singer Katy Perry, appeared ⁠at Southwark ​Crown Court where he denied raping ⁠one woman and sexually assaulting a ⁠second ⁠woman in 2009.

