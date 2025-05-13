Left Menu

Controversy Over Jagannath Temple Naming Sparks Tension Between States

ISKCON clarifies its limited role in the naming controversy of the new Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal. As only one of 27 trustees, ISKCON asserts its focus is on worship and rituals. The West Bengal Chief Minister's labeling of the temple as a 'Dham' has upset the Odisha government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:39 IST
Controversy Over Jagannath Temple Naming Sparks Tension Between States
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has distanced itself from the recent naming controversy surrounding the Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal. A senior member of ISKCON clarified that the organization plays a minor role, focusing solely on worship and rituals.

The controversy erupted after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the temple on April 30, referring to it as a 'Jagannath Dham'. This sparked criticism from the Odisha government and religious leaders, who argue that only the Jagannath Temple in Puri holds the 'Dham' designation.

ISKCON responded to a letter from Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, and requested that the term 'Dham' be removed. However, ISKCON's influence within the Jagannath Dham Trust is limited, as it is just one of 27 trustees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

