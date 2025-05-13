Devangi Nishar Parekh Set to Shine at Cannes 2025: Elevating Indian Fashion

Devangi Nishar Parekh, the Managing Director of Aza Fashions, is preparing to make her grand debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a pivotal moment in her mission to elevate Indian fashion on a worldwide platform. With roots in the U.S. and a strong connection to Mumbai and Kolkata, she brings a blend of global sensibility and cultural understanding to her work.

Parekh's leadership at Aza Fashions, India's leading luxury multi-designer retail platform, emphasizes Indian fashion as a significant player in the global luxury landscape. Her appearance at Cannes not only highlights the growing relevance of Indian craftsmanship but also reflects her strategic vision of uniting entrepreneurial spirit with India's rich artisanal history.

In her upcoming Cannes showcase, Parekh aims to celebrate India's creativity and talent, offering visibility to both emerging and established designers. As India's global influence climbs, Parekh's efforts inspire a new generation, pushing Indian design to the forefront on a global stage.

