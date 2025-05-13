Transforming Delhi's Legislative Landmark into a Heritage Hub

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has proposed transforming the assembly building into a historical heritage hub. The proposal, detailed in a letter to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, aims to redevelop the 1912-constructed campus into a vibrant space to celebrate Delhi's rich democratic legacy.

Highlighting the building's historical significance, Gupta seeks the ministry's support to prepare a project report. The initiative emphasizes architectural conservation and introduces a legislative museum, exhibitions, and visitor amenities to enhance public engagement.

Plans also include developing tourism infrastructure and involving local artisans in cultural programs to preserve and celebrate the democratic heritage of Delhi, making the site a source of inspiration for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)