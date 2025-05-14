Left Menu

Resumption of Helicopter Service Boosts Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi

Helicopter services to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir have resumed after a week-long suspension due to India-Pakistan tensions. The reopening has seen a rise in pilgrim footfall, coinciding with the resumption of flights at 32 airports across India, including Jammu and Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra/Jammu | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Helicopter services to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district have resumed after a week-long suspension, as officials reported. The pause in operations was due to escalated military tensions between India and Pakistan.

This restart occurred concurrently with the resumption of operations at 32 airports across India, including those in Jammu and Srinagar, following a de-escalation of hostilities between the neighboring countries.

The shrine board has seen an increase in pilgrim numbers after a decline, with over 30 lakh visitors this year compared to 94.84 lakh last year. Pilgrim facilities, including battery car services, are fully operational, offering convenience to devotees flocking to the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

