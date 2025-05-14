Tiranga Yatra: A Unified Salute to Operation Sindoor's Success
Nearly 10,000 participants gathered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for a 'Tiranga Yatra' honoring the bravery of the armed forces and celebrating 'Operation Sindoor' success. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the event emphasized unity and patriotism, reflecting India's readiness to counter any threat.
- Country:
- India
In a striking display of national unity, around 10,000 individuals joined a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital, on Wednesday. The event celebrated the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor' and honored the valor of India's armed forces.
Leading the yatra, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, together with citizens, waved Indian flags while chanting patriotic slogans. Participants included retired army personnel and social workers, collectively sending a powerful message of national solidarity.
Highlighting the operation's success, CM Sai credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and skillful diplomacy for enhancing India's global stance. With 'Operation Sindoor' as a testament to India's military prowess, the nation stands united in its commitment to national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iberian Blackout Sparks Spontaneous Community Bonding
Vietnam Celebrates 50 Years of Unity: A Victory Over Tyranny
Vietnam's 50 Years of Peace: Celebrating Unity and Strategic Partnerships
Govt Unveils New Whānau Ora Agencies to Expand Community-Based Services
Vietnam Celebrates 50 Years of Unity with Hopeful Glimpse into Future