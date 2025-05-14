Tiranga Yatra: A Unified Salute to Operation Sindoor's Success

In a striking display of national unity, around 10,000 individuals joined a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital, on Wednesday. The event celebrated the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor' and honored the valor of India's armed forces.

Leading the yatra, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, together with citizens, waved Indian flags while chanting patriotic slogans. Participants included retired army personnel and social workers, collectively sending a powerful message of national solidarity.

Highlighting the operation's success, CM Sai credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and skillful diplomacy for enhancing India's global stance. With 'Operation Sindoor' as a testament to India's military prowess, the nation stands united in its commitment to national security.

