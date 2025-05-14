Left Menu

Tiranga Yatra: A Unified Salute to Operation Sindoor's Success

Nearly 10,000 participants gathered in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for a 'Tiranga Yatra' honoring the bravery of the armed forces and celebrating 'Operation Sindoor' success. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the event emphasized unity and patriotism, reflecting India's readiness to counter any threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a striking display of national unity, around 10,000 individuals joined a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Raipur, Chhattisgarh's capital, on Wednesday. The event celebrated the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor' and honored the valor of India's armed forces.

Leading the yatra, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, together with citizens, waved Indian flags while chanting patriotic slogans. Participants included retired army personnel and social workers, collectively sending a powerful message of national solidarity.

Highlighting the operation's success, CM Sai credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and skillful diplomacy for enhancing India's global stance. With 'Operation Sindoor' as a testament to India's military prowess, the nation stands united in its commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

