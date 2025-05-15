Tragedy at Dawn: Wildcat Claims Life of Rubber-Tapper

In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old rubber-tapping worker named Gafoor was fatally attacked by a wildcat early Thursday while heading to work near Kalikavu, police have reported.

According to a colleague who witnessed the attack, the animal suddenly struck Gafoor and dragged him away. Authorities are unable to confirm whether a leopard or a tiger was responsible.

Gafoor's body, reportedly partially consumed, was found by locals who promptly alerted the police, marking a grim start to their day.

(With inputs from agencies.)