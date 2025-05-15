Left Menu

Trailblazer Upasana Mahanta Joins Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council

Professor Upasana Mahanta becomes the first Indian to be appointed to the Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council by Cambridge International. SHEAC comprises leaders from top global universities. Mahanta, dean at O P Jindal Global University, has contributed significantly to law, gender, and social justice academia.

Updated: 15-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:04 IST
In a historic appointment, Professor Upasana Mahanta has become the first Indian to join the ranks of the Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC) by Cambridge International.

This council includes distinguished members from elite institutions such as the University of Oxford and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It is involved in aligning Cambridge qualifications with modern educational norms globally.

Hailing from Sivasagar, Mahanta is the dean of O P Jindal Global University. Her academic journey consists of notable tenures at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, focusing on law, gender, and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

