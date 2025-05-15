Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson Questions Oscar Snub of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Scarlett Johansson is still perplexed by the Oscar snub of 'Avengers: Endgame' for Best Picture. Despite its success and one visual effects nomination, it didn't receive a nod for Best Picture. Johansson also confirmed she won't reprise her Black Widow role, as her story arc is complete.

Scarlett Johansson
  • Country:
  • United States

It's been six years since the release of 'Avengers: Endgame', yet Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson remains puzzled by the film's lack of an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

Despite being one of the most successful films of all time, the movie, directed by the Russo Brothers, received a single nomination for visual effects.

Johansson, who portrayed Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe films, expressed her disbelief to Vanity Fair magazine.

In the MCU's 17-year history, only 'Black Panther' has secured a Best Picture nomination. Johansson has also confirmed that she has no plans to return as Black Widow in future Marvel projects, saying the character's story is complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)

