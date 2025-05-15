Scarlett Johansson Questions Oscar Snub of 'Avengers: Endgame'
It's been six years since the release of 'Avengers: Endgame', yet Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson remains puzzled by the film's lack of an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.
Despite being one of the most successful films of all time, the movie, directed by the Russo Brothers, received a single nomination for visual effects.
Johansson, who portrayed Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe films, expressed her disbelief to Vanity Fair magazine.
In the MCU's 17-year history, only 'Black Panther' has secured a Best Picture nomination. Johansson has also confirmed that she has no plans to return as Black Widow in future Marvel projects, saying the character's story is complete.
