Shanti Ram Nepal: Marathoner’s Epic Journey Across 26 States

Sikkim marathoner Shanti Ram Nepal completed an incredible journey across 26 states in 71 days, promoting Sikkim's 50 years of statehood. Welcomed traditionally on his return, his journey symbolizes national integration and resilience. He's set to be felicitated during the Statehood Day celebration in Gangtok.

Gangtok | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:05 IST
journey
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim marathoner Shanti Ram Nepal has returned with remarkable success, having covered 26 states in just 71 days. His journey, begun on March 5, aimed to celebrate Sikkim's 50th year as part of the Indian Union.

On returning to Rangpo, a town bordering West Bengal, Nepal was honored with a traditional reception. An official from his home district, Gangtok, expressed that his quest was a symbolic tribute to national cohesion.

Although unable to visit Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh due to unforeseen circumstances, Nepal's journey marks a significant achievement. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang initiated his path, and he will be honored during the Statehood Day events at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

