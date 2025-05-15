Shanti Ram Nepal: Marathoner’s Epic Journey Across 26 States

Sikkim marathoner Shanti Ram Nepal has returned with remarkable success, having covered 26 states in just 71 days. His journey, begun on March 5, aimed to celebrate Sikkim's 50th year as part of the Indian Union.

On returning to Rangpo, a town bordering West Bengal, Nepal was honored with a traditional reception. An official from his home district, Gangtok, expressed that his quest was a symbolic tribute to national cohesion.

Although unable to visit Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh due to unforeseen circumstances, Nepal's journey marks a significant achievement. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang initiated his path, and he will be honored during the Statehood Day events at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

