KT Professional and JioStar Launch SpongeBob-Themed Haircare for Kids

KT Professional collaborates with JioStar Consumer Products to introduce KT Kids, India's first paediatric-approved haircare range for children aged 3-12. Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, the products address common hair issues like tangling and dryness with safe, natural formulations. The launch ties into Mother’s Day, celebrating modern parenting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move for the Indian FMCG sector, KT Professional, a leading salon-grade haircare brand, has partnered with JioStar Consumer Products to launch KT Kids—a specially designed, dermatologically tested haircare range for children. This collaboration introduces India's first paediatric-approved, toxin-free products aimed at solving everyday haircare challenges for children, featuring the globally loved character SpongeBob SquarePants.

Coinciding with Mother's Day celebrations in India, KT Kids offers a thoughtful gift to mothers facing daily struggles in sourcing safe, effective haircare for their children. This range tackles issues like tangling, dryness, and sensitivity with natural, child-friendly formulations suitable for kids aged between 3 and 12 years. With SpongeBob's enduring popularity in India over two decades, the character adds a playful and nostalgic touch to the products, resonating emotionally with families across the country.

Available nationwide across various retail and e-commerce platforms, the KT Kids collection showcases shampoos, conditioners, detangling sprays, and daily essentials. Founder Dhruv Sayani expressed pride in offering a 'game-changer' in the market, emphasizing the fusion of fun and function, while a JioStar spokesperson highlighted the emotional significance of linking a cherished character with a carefully crafted product.

(With inputs from agencies.)

