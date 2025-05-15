KT Professional and JioStar Launch SpongeBob-Themed Haircare for Kids

In a pioneering move for the Indian FMCG sector, KT Professional, a leading salon-grade haircare brand, has partnered with JioStar Consumer Products to launch KT Kids—a specially designed, dermatologically tested haircare range for children. This collaboration introduces India's first paediatric-approved, toxin-free products aimed at solving everyday haircare challenges for children, featuring the globally loved character SpongeBob SquarePants.

Coinciding with Mother's Day celebrations in India, KT Kids offers a thoughtful gift to mothers facing daily struggles in sourcing safe, effective haircare for their children. This range tackles issues like tangling, dryness, and sensitivity with natural, child-friendly formulations suitable for kids aged between 3 and 12 years. With SpongeBob's enduring popularity in India over two decades, the character adds a playful and nostalgic touch to the products, resonating emotionally with families across the country.

Available nationwide across various retail and e-commerce platforms, the KT Kids collection showcases shampoos, conditioners, detangling sprays, and daily essentials. Founder Dhruv Sayani expressed pride in offering a 'game-changer' in the market, emphasizing the fusion of fun and function, while a JioStar spokesperson highlighted the emotional significance of linking a cherished character with a carefully crafted product.

