Floral Extravaganza: Tamil Nadu's 127th Flower Show Unveiled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the spectacular 127th Flower Show at the Government Botanical Garden on Thursday. This annual event highlights the state's rich horticultural heritage through an impressive exhibition of blooms and innovative designs.

Stalin also revealed the newly renovated Fern House, a historic 19th-century structure from the British era, restored at a cost of Rs 24.60 lakh. Showcasing a variety of fern species, the Fern House adds a colonial charm to this year's event.

The flower show, open from May 15 to 25, boasts over 40,000 flower pots and features a unique royal theme. Floral representations of cannons, music instruments, and animals like elephants and tigers, crafted with over 2 lakh flowers, recreate scenes from the era of Tamil kings, drawing visitors into a historic floral fantasy.

(With inputs from agencies.)