Rajasthan Pays Tribute to Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's Legacy

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, paid floral tributes on Thursday to former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat at his memorial site, marking his death anniversary.

Sharma praised Shekhawat's substantial contributions to Rajasthan and the nation, noting his dedication to the principles of luminaries such as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr. B R Ambedkar.

Shekhawat's implementation of the 'Antyodaya' scheme, aimed at uplifting the poor, farmers, and backward classes, was emphasized. The scheme, initiated in Rajasthan, was eventually adopted nationwide.

In an official statement, Sharma called Shekhawat's life a beacon of inspiration, urging people to pledge towards a stronger and prosperous Rajasthan on this commemorative day.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, and numerous citizens joined in paying respects. Additionally, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid homage on X, acknowledging Shekhawat's enduring impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)