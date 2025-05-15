Left Menu

Christopher Nolan Revolutionizes Filmmaking with Full Imax Feature 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' will be the first commercial feature shot entirely on Imax film cameras. This mythic action epic marks a pioneering move in cinema, showcasing Odysseus's journey in Imax. Imax, collaborating with Nolan, enhanced its camera technology, setting a new standard for filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:58 IST
Christopher Nolan (Photo/instagram/@christophernolann). Image Credit: ANI
Christopher Nolan is set to break new ground with his upcoming film, 'The Odyssey,' poised to become the first commercial feature shot entirely on Imax film cameras. Embracing the expansive Imax format, Nolan aims to revolutionize the cinematic experience by focusing on this mythic action epic, which traces the legendary journey of Odysseus as he navigates through gods, monsters, and myriad challenges on his way back home post-Trojan War.

Famed for his work on historical and sci-fi narratives like 'Oppenheimer,' 'Inception,' and 'Interstellar,' Nolan's new venture with 'The Odyssey' marks an innovative extension of his filmmaking palette, rooted deeply in ancient mythology. The project, announced by Universal, promises to leverage cutting-edge Imax film technology, presenting Homer's timeless tale on Imax screens for the very first time.

The decision follows the notable success of 'Oppenheimer,' which grossed over USD190 million from Imax screenings alone, prompting Nolan to push the company to refine its camera technology. Imax accepted the challenge, with CEO Rich Gelfond confirming that new, lighter, and quieter Imax cameras will be developed for this ambitious project. Reserved for Nolan's current use, these advanced cameras will become available to other filmmakers once 'The Odyssey' wraps production.

