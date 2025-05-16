Chris Brown Charged in London Nightclub Assault

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown faced new legal troubles as he was charged in England on Thursday. The charges stem from an alleged assault on a music producer at a London nightclub.

The 36-year-old artist, known for his hits like 'Run It' and 'Kiss Kiss,' was arrested at a Manchester hotel, accused of causing grievous bodily harm. The arrest followed a reported incident involving producer Abe Diaw at the Tape nightclub in London's Mayfair area this February.

While Brown's representative has yet to issue a statement, the singer remains in custody and is set to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court. The artist, often referred to by his nickname Breezy, is slated to commence an international tour next month.

