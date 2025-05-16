Grandma Lim's Persimmons: A Tale of Kindness and Discovery

Renowned storyteller Sunita Lad Bhamray presents a fresh edition of her beloved children's book 'Grandma Lim's Persimmons'. Published by Peach Blink, the book returns with vivid illustrations, inviting new readers to experience its warmth and wisdom.

At the heart of this captivating story is Grandma Lim, who nurtures her garden and dreams of sharing a blossoming persimmon with her granddaughter. When the fruit mysteriously disappears, a touching adventure unfolds as three friends unite to uncover the mystery, highlighting kindness and teamwork.

Bhamray's storytelling prowess extends beyond writing. An educator at heart, she conducts interactive workshops in India, inspiring children to engage with themes of empathy and conservation, aligned with India's literacy campaigns.

