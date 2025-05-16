Left Menu

Nitanshi Goel Shines on Cannes Red Carpet with Tribute to Yesteryear Heroines

Nitanshi Goel, a 17-year-old actor, debuted on the Cannes red carpet honoring past Hindi cinema icons. She wore an ivory saree with pearl embellishments and featured portraits of legendary actresses. Later, she donned a black corset gown by JADE, expressing gratitude for representing India globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:46 IST
actor
  • Country:
  • India

Young actor Nitanshi Goel made a fashion statement on her Cannes red carpet debut by paying homage to classic Hindi cinema's leading ladies. The teenager dazzled in an ivory saree adorned with pearls, paired with a unique hair accessory featuring portraits of legendary actresses like Rekha and Madhubala.

Goel's tribute to the icons of yesteryear didn't stop there. She later changed into an elegant black corset gown with intricate floral embroidery, complete with a dramatic sheer black train, reflecting a blend of traditional homage and contemporary style.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Goel expressed immense pride and gratitude for representing India on such a global stage. Her striking ensemble was crafted by designers Monica and Karishma of the couture label JADE. The actor remarked on the surreal experience of walking the Cannes red carpet and thanked her supporters for their ongoing encouragement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

