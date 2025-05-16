Kolkata's Tiranga Yatra Unites Thousands in Patriotic Tribute
The BJP led a massive Tiranga Yatra in Kolkata, celebrating the bravery of the Indian armed forces following Operation Sindoor. Thousands, including political leaders and citizens, participated, showcasing national pride and support for military actions against threats.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal unit orchestrated a grand Tiranga Yatra in Kolkata, drawing thousands to honor the Indian armed forces' recent Operation Sindoor. Initiating at College Square, the rally resonated with patriotic fervor, ultimately reaching the symbolic Shyambazar.
Participants, among them prominent BJP leaders, citizens, and students, brandished a vast Tricolour while chanting slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. The procession advanced through Central Avenue accompanied by drumming and conch shell sounds, echoing the courage of the forces.
Senior leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar emphasized the rally's message of solidarity with the armed forces and a new wave of nationalism in West Bengal, highlighting the state's unwavering stance on national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
Global Shifts: Nationalism, Aid, and Political Moves
Simion's Eurosceptic Surge: A Test for Romanian Nationalism in EU
Nationalism Surges: Simion's Bid for Romanian Presidency Tests EU's Political Landscape
Simion's Surge: Eurosceptic Nationalism on the Rise in Romania