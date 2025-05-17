Pia Benegal: Threads of Legacy and New Horizons

Pia Benegal, a distinguished costume designer known for her work on Indian classics like 'Zubeidaa' and 'Dil Se..', is embarking on an ambitious journey to become a producer. Her aim is to expand her father's renowned film banner, Shyam Benegal Sahyadri Films, into new territories.

While maintaining her roots in costume designing, Pia plans to produce feature films, short films, and TV series. She has expressed a desire to collaborate with talented scriptwriters and directors who share her passion for storytelling.

Having started her career 'by accident' on her father's film 'Antarnaad', Pia is determined to forge her own path while respecting Shyam Benegal's legacy. She credits her father for granting her the creative freedom that has been instrumental in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)