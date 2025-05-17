Left Menu

Pia Benegal: Threads of Legacy and New Horizons

Costume designer Pia Benegal, renowned for films like 'Zubeidaa' and 'Dil Se..', is set to expand into production while honoring her father Shyam Benegal's cinematic legacy. She plans to diversify her career by producing feature films and series under Shyam Benegal Sahyadri Films, all while continuing her costume design endeavors.

Updated: 17-05-2025 10:32 IST
  • India

Pia Benegal, a distinguished costume designer known for her work on Indian classics like 'Zubeidaa' and 'Dil Se..', is embarking on an ambitious journey to become a producer. Her aim is to expand her father's renowned film banner, Shyam Benegal Sahyadri Films, into new territories.

While maintaining her roots in costume designing, Pia plans to produce feature films, short films, and TV series. She has expressed a desire to collaborate with talented scriptwriters and directors who share her passion for storytelling.

Having started her career 'by accident' on her father's film 'Antarnaad', Pia is determined to forge her own path while respecting Shyam Benegal's legacy. She credits her father for granting her the creative freedom that has been instrumental in her career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

