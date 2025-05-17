Left Menu

Dance of Pride: Sikkim's Cultural Legacy Shines on 50th Statehood Day

On Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day, over a thousand dancers from Tapashree Dance Academy in Gangtok showcased Nepali folk dance at Paljor Stadium. Their performance, themed 'Asthitva', set a record in the International Book of Records. The event highlighted Sikkim's rich cultural heritage, with praise from state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@narendramodi)
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of cultural pride, more than 1,000 dancers assembled at Paljor Stadium for Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day, performing Nepali folk dance. Organized by Tapashree Dance Academy, these students enthralled the audience with a record-setting performance that celebrates tradition and unity.

The event, featuring dancers trained under Tapashree Dance Academy, was themed 'Asthitva'. They danced to a song by Naren Gurung, garnering accolades from judges of the International Book of Records for setting a remarkable record. "This achievement is a testament to our cultural pride," said Komal Gurung.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised the initiative, saying the event underscored Sikkim's cultural legacy and echoed the sentiments of unity and pride on this landmark occasion. The day also saw a Tiranga rally, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and celebration across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

