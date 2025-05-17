Dance of Pride: Sikkim's Cultural Legacy Shines on 50th Statehood Day

In a display of cultural pride, more than 1,000 dancers assembled at Paljor Stadium for Sikkim's 50th Statehood Day, performing Nepali folk dance. Organized by Tapashree Dance Academy, these students enthralled the audience with a record-setting performance that celebrates tradition and unity.

The event, featuring dancers trained under Tapashree Dance Academy, was themed 'Asthitva'. They danced to a song by Naren Gurung, garnering accolades from judges of the International Book of Records for setting a remarkable record. "This achievement is a testament to our cultural pride," said Komal Gurung.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang praised the initiative, saying the event underscored Sikkim's cultural legacy and echoed the sentiments of unity and pride on this landmark occasion. The day also saw a Tiranga rally, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and celebration across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)