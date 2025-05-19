Tom Cruise Teases Sequels to 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Days of Thunder'

Tom Cruise, the Hollywood icon known for his high-octane performances, has stirred excitement by hinting at potential sequels for two of his classic films: 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Days of Thunder'.

In a recent interview, Cruise disclosed to Deadline that he is actively "working on" ideas for both projects. Reflecting on the evolution of 'Top Gun: Maverick', which took a staggering 35 years to hit theaters, the actor shared his enthusiasm for exploring new stories within these beloved franchises.

The blockbuster sequel, which premiered 35 years after the original 'Top Gun', grossed over USD 1.4 billion globally and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Despite his packed schedule, Cruise remains committed to bringing these potential sequels to life. Concurrently, he is working on various other films, including an untitled project with acclaimed director Alejandro Inarritu, set for release in 2026.

