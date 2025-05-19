Nicole Kidman Talks Magic, Milestones, and Midnight Musings: Updates on 'Practical Magic' Sequel

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has shared exciting updates on the anticipated sequel to the beloved romantic comedy 'Practical Magic', which will see her reunite with co-star Sandra Bullock. Directed by Susanne Bier, the film is scheduled to be released on September 18, 2026, and promises to deliver a mix of fun and witchcraft, according to Kidman.

Kidman emphasized the synergy with Bullock and Bier, describing their collaboration as a 'perfect triangle.' Her commitment to working with female directors is evident, as she has collaborated with 27 female filmmakers, surpassing her target. 'I'm constantly seeking to push boundaries in my career and willing to experiment,' Kidman told The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to her film endeavors, Kidman's contributions to women's cinema will be recognized at the Kering Women in Motion Awards. She also reflected on the viral success of her recent project 'Babygirl,' directed by Halina Reijn, and the pivotal role social media plays in propelling films into the spotlight. Kidman revealed she is eyeing a potentially disturbing new role and shared insights into her unique late-night creative process.

