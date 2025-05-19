Gary Lineker's Sudden Departure from BBC After Controversy

Gary Lineker, the celebrated former England soccer captain, is parting ways with the BBC, where he has been a prominent figure on television for more than 20 years.

The 64-year-old was originally set to cover the 2026 World Cup, but his unexpected departure follows a recent apology. Lineker had shared a controversial social media post that referenced Zionism and included a historically antisemitic image.

Lineker became the highest-paid star at the BBC, hosting 'Match of the Day' for a quarter of a century. The broadcaster previously announced he would step down from the show this year but expected him to remain until 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)