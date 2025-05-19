Left Menu

Gary Lineker's Sudden Departure from BBC After Controversy

Gary Lineker, former England football captain and prominent BBC personality, is leaving the broadcaster. His departure follows an apology for a controversial social media post. Lineker, known for hosting Match of the Day for 25 years, was expected to cover the 2026 World Cup before this early exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 16:39 IST
Gary Lineker
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gary Lineker, the celebrated former England soccer captain, is parting ways with the BBC, where he has been a prominent figure on television for more than 20 years.

The 64-year-old was originally set to cover the 2026 World Cup, but his unexpected departure follows a recent apology. Lineker had shared a controversial social media post that referenced Zionism and included a historically antisemitic image.

Lineker became the highest-paid star at the BBC, hosting 'Match of the Day' for a quarter of a century. The broadcaster previously announced he would step down from the show this year but expected him to remain until 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

