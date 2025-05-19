Gary Lineker's Sudden Departure from BBC After Controversy
Gary Lineker, former England football captain and prominent BBC personality, is leaving the broadcaster. His departure follows an apology for a controversial social media post. Lineker, known for hosting Match of the Day for 25 years, was expected to cover the 2026 World Cup before this early exit.
Gary Lineker, the celebrated former England soccer captain, is parting ways with the BBC, where he has been a prominent figure on television for more than 20 years.
The 64-year-old was originally set to cover the 2026 World Cup, but his unexpected departure follows a recent apology. Lineker had shared a controversial social media post that referenced Zionism and included a historically antisemitic image.
Lineker became the highest-paid star at the BBC, hosting 'Match of the Day' for a quarter of a century. The broadcaster previously announced he would step down from the show this year but expected him to remain until 2026.
