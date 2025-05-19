Scaling Heights: Mohan Rawat's Inspiring Everest Journey

Mohan Rawat, a senior instructor with the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully scaling Mount Everest, according to a release by Tata Steel on Monday.

Rawat began his final push to the top of Everest on May 14, reaching the summit early on May 18. Joined by Sherpa guide Lhakpa Sherpa, he took around 15 minutes on the peak before descending.

D B Sundara Ramam of TSAF praised Rawat for embodying their core values of perseverance and adventure, highlighting his journey as a testament to human potential and a source of pride for the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)