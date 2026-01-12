Left Menu

India Ready for 2026's First Cosmic Adventure with PSLV-C62 Launch

India is poised to launch its first space mission of 2026 with the PSLV-C62, set to carry the Anvesha, EOS-N1 Earth observation satellite to orbit. This marks the 64th launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, renowned for its reliability and history of successful missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:06 IST
India Ready for 2026's First Cosmic Adventure with PSLV-C62 Launch
Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR Sriharikota (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is gearing up for its first space mission of 2026 as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 today from the First Launch Pad at Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, BR Guruprasad informed ANI about the significance of this launch, highlighting its role as the 64th mission involving the trusted PSLV. He emphasized the vehicle's prestige, having facilitated noteworthy missions like Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan.

The PSLV-C62 will deploy the Earth observation satellite Anvesha, EOS-N1, into a polar sun-synchronous orbit, ascending over 100 kilometers beyond Earth. This launch, scheduled at 10:17 AM IST on January 12, 2026, follows the successful December launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite for AST SpaceMobile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

Trump Stirs Controversy with Cryptic Post on Venezuela

 United States
2
Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

Debate, Education, and Nation-Building: VP Radhakrishnan's Address at JNU

 India
3
China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

China and EU Reach Electric Vehicle Export Agreement

 Global
4
Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

Grooming Future Leaders: IIT's New Training Initiative for Faculty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026