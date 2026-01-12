India Ready for 2026's First Cosmic Adventure with PSLV-C62 Launch

India is gearing up for its first space mission of 2026 as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C62 today from the First Launch Pad at Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Director of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, BR Guruprasad informed ANI about the significance of this launch, highlighting its role as the 64th mission involving the trusted PSLV. He emphasized the vehicle's prestige, having facilitated noteworthy missions like Chandrayaan-1 and Mangalyaan.

The PSLV-C62 will deploy the Earth observation satellite Anvesha, EOS-N1, into a polar sun-synchronous orbit, ascending over 100 kilometers beyond Earth. This launch, scheduled at 10:17 AM IST on January 12, 2026, follows the successful December launch of the BlueBird Block-2 satellite for AST SpaceMobile.

