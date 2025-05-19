Triumph on the Roof of the World: India-Nepal Team Conquers Kanchenjunga
An India-Nepal joint expedition, led by Col. Sarfaraz Singh and Captain Prashant Khanka, successfully climbed Mt. Kanchenjunga, the world's third highest peak at 8,586 meters. The Indian Embassy extended its congratulations to the team for their remarkable achievement in the mountaineering field.
An India-Nepal joint expedition team has achieved a monumental feat by successfully climbing Mt. Kanchenjunga, rising 8,586 meters, making it the world's third highest peak.
Leading the team were Col. Sarfaraz Singh and Captain Prashant Khanka, who showcased extraordinary leadership and mountaineering prowess in this challenging journey.
Following the achievement, the Indian Embassy took to social media to congratulate the team on their remarkable success, marking a significant milestone in the mountaineering community.
