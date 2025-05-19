Triumph on the Roof of the World: India-Nepal Team Conquers Kanchenjunga

An India-Nepal joint expedition team has achieved a monumental feat by successfully climbing Mt. Kanchenjunga, rising 8,586 meters, making it the world's third highest peak.

Leading the team were Col. Sarfaraz Singh and Captain Prashant Khanka, who showcased extraordinary leadership and mountaineering prowess in this challenging journey.

Following the achievement, the Indian Embassy took to social media to congratulate the team on their remarkable success, marking a significant milestone in the mountaineering community.

(With inputs from agencies.)