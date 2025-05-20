From Cannes Honors to K-pop Calls Off: Entertainment Roundup

Denzel Washington was unexpectedly honored with a Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, recognizing his remarkable career achievements. Washington was in attendance for the premiere of Spike Lee's adaptation of Kurosawa's 'High and Low.'

In South Korea, the cancellation of a Kanye West concert has stirred discussion among fans following unspecified controversies surrounding the artist, formerly known as Ye. Ticketing platforms confirmed the news but refrained from providing specific details.

Meanwhile, Elton John criticized the British government over AI copyright proposals, accusing it of undermining artist rights. In Austria, JJ's triumph in Eurovision's grand event captivated audiences, while the country contemplates hosting arrangements for the next contest.

