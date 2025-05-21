Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Four Dead from Power Line Incident at Religious Event

In Narwar village, Uttar Pradesh, four men lost their lives and three sustained injuries after coming into contact with a high-voltage power line while constructing a bamboo structure for a religious event. The victims include Ravindra Yadav, a police constable, his brother, and two others, while three others were injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 21-05-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 11:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Four Dead from Power Line Incident at Religious Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, four men were killed and three others injured after coming into contact with a high-voltage power line. The accident occurred at Narwar village early Wednesday while they were setting up a bamboo structure for a religious event, according to local authorities.

Kasimabad Circle Officer (CO) Anil Chandra Tiwari reported that the deceased include police constable Ravindra Yadav, his younger brother Abhay, and two other men. They died instantly upon contact with the power line.

The injured individuals, identified as Abhorik Yadav, Santosh Yadav, and Jitendra Yadav, are currently receiving treatment for burn injuries. The incident highlights the dangers associated with erecting temporary structures near electrical lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025