Tragedy Strikes: Four Dead from Power Line Incident at Religious Event

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, four men were killed and three others injured after coming into contact with a high-voltage power line. The accident occurred at Narwar village early Wednesday while they were setting up a bamboo structure for a religious event, according to local authorities.

Kasimabad Circle Officer (CO) Anil Chandra Tiwari reported that the deceased include police constable Ravindra Yadav, his younger brother Abhay, and two other men. They died instantly upon contact with the power line.

The injured individuals, identified as Abhorik Yadav, Santosh Yadav, and Jitendra Yadav, are currently receiving treatment for burn injuries. The incident highlights the dangers associated with erecting temporary structures near electrical lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)