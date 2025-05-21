Left Menu

Carey Mulligan Set to Embark on Netflix's Narnia: A New Fantasy Adventure

Hollywood actor Carey Mulligan is in negotiations to join the star-studded cast of an upcoming Netflix adaptation of C.S. Lewis' 'The Chronicles of Narnia'. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film will adapt 'The Magician's Nephew'. Mulligan will reportedly play the role of a sick mother, alongside actors like Daniel Craig.

Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:39 IST
Hollywood actor Carey Mulligan, renowned for her performances in 'An Education' and 'The Great Gatsby', is reportedly in talks to join the star-studded cast of Netflix's new 'Narnia' film. The Hollywood Reporter has disclosed that Mulligan is in negotiations for a significant role in the upcoming adaptation.

This new Netflix venture, helmed by acclaimed director Greta Gerwig, will bring C.S. Lewis' fantasy world back to life. The film is adapted from the sixth novel in 'The Chronicles of Narnia' series, 'The Magician's Nephew'. The storyline delves into a 20th-century London, where a magical mishap unveils the White Witch's reign.

Joining an ensemble of acting heavyweights, Mulligan is set to star alongside Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, and Emma Mackey. She will reportedly portray the ailing mother of Digory, one of the young protagonists in the captivating tale. Mulligan's most recent work, 'The Ballad of Wallis Island', hit the screens in March, showcasing her range in comedy under the direction of James Griffiths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

