Inspiring Legacies: Icons to Watch Over Delhi Assembly

The Delhi Assembly will soon display the portraits of Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, honoring their significant roles in India's history. Speaker Vijender Gupta made the announcement following a resolution passed by the General Purposes Committee.

The decision, initiated by committee member Abhay Verma, underscores the importance of these national icons in India's freedom struggle, social reform, and educational renaissance. The portraits will be a tribute to their enduring legacies and inspire future generations with values of patriotism and service.

Gupta emphasized that the initiative reflects the Assembly's commitment to preserving democratic ideals and promoting national pride, cultural heritage, and civic responsibility among Delhi's residents. This gesture not only recognizes Savarkar, Saraswati, and Malaviya's immense contributions but also strengthens the city's cultural and historical consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)