Celebrating the Legacy of Raja Ram Mohan Roy

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored Raja Ram Mohan Roy, commending his pioneering contributions to Indian modernity.

Banerjee highlighted Roy's lasting impact on society, noting that his legacy endures in daily life.

Born in 1772, Roy is revered as the 'Father of Indian Renaissance' for his work abolishing Sati and promoting widow remarriage, among other reforms, before his death in 1833.

