Celebrating the Legacy of Raja Ram Mohan Roy
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Raja Ram Mohan Roy, lauding his influential role in Indian modernity. Born in 1772, Roy was a significant social reformer, remembered for his contributions to religious and educational reforms and his efforts in abolishing Sati. He passed away in 1833.
On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored Raja Ram Mohan Roy, commending his pioneering contributions to Indian modernity.
Banerjee highlighted Roy's lasting impact on society, noting that his legacy endures in daily life.
Born in 1772, Roy is revered as the 'Father of Indian Renaissance' for his work abolishing Sati and promoting widow remarriage, among other reforms, before his death in 1833.
