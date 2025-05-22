Left Menu

Kieran Culkin Joins 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Cast

Oscar and Emmy winner Kieran Culkin joins the star-studded cast of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' as Caesar Flickerman. This anticipated prequel, set 25 years before the original series, features an ensemble cast and is due for release on November 20, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:28 IST
Kieran Culkin Joins 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Cast
Kieran Culkin (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin will step into the shoes of Caesar Flickerman in the upcoming 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' According to Variety, the role previously graced by Stanley Tucci in the original films now adds another prestigious actor to its legacy.

Culkin joins an illustrious cast that includes Joseph Zada portraying Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee. As reported by Variety, this new installment revisits the dystopian world of Panem, set 25 years before the saga that captivated audiences worldwide.

The film focuses on the original mentor Haymitch Abernathy's journey during the brutal 50th Hunger Games, with Culkin providing a unique flair to the narrative. With 'The Hunger Games' slated for release on November 20, 2026, Francis Lawrence continues his directorial journey with the franchise, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025