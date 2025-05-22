Kieran Culkin Joins 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' Cast

Oscar-winning actor Kieran Culkin will step into the shoes of Caesar Flickerman in the upcoming 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.' According to Variety, the role previously graced by Stanley Tucci in the original films now adds another prestigious actor to its legacy.

Culkin joins an illustrious cast that includes Joseph Zada portraying Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee. As reported by Variety, this new installment revisits the dystopian world of Panem, set 25 years before the saga that captivated audiences worldwide.

The film focuses on the original mentor Haymitch Abernathy's journey during the brutal 50th Hunger Games, with Culkin providing a unique flair to the narrative. With 'The Hunger Games' slated for release on November 20, 2026, Francis Lawrence continues his directorial journey with the franchise, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)