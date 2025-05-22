Mission: Impossible Stars Set Their Sights on Indian Adventure

The star-studded cast of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' expressed their enthusiasm for visiting India, considering the country a key location for future filming adventures. Simon Pegg, renowned for his role as tech whiz Benji Dunn, envisioned an action-packed car chase through the congested streets of Mumbai.

Co-stars Isai Morales and Hayley Atwell echoed the sentiment, with Atwell expressing her love for Indian cuisine and Morales planning a potential trip this summer. Their excitement is shared by franchise lead Tom Cruise, who cherishes his past experiences in India and hopes to create a Bollywood-style film.

The latest installment, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and featuring Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny, sees protagonist Ethan Hunt racing against a rogue AI to prevent global catastrophe. The film, released in India across multiple languages, continues to attract fans with its high-stakes action and exotic locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)