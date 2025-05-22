Left Menu

Mission: Impossible Stars Set Their Sights on Indian Adventure

The cast of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' discusses their eagerness to visit India. While Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell express their fondness for Indian culture and cuisine, Isai Morales hopes to travel there soon. The film, starring Tom Cruise, highlights thrilling spy action and premiered in May 2023.

Updated: 22-05-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The star-studded cast of 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' expressed their enthusiasm for visiting India, considering the country a key location for future filming adventures. Simon Pegg, renowned for his role as tech whiz Benji Dunn, envisioned an action-packed car chase through the congested streets of Mumbai.

Co-stars Isai Morales and Hayley Atwell echoed the sentiment, with Atwell expressing her love for Indian cuisine and Morales planning a potential trip this summer. Their excitement is shared by franchise lead Tom Cruise, who cherishes his past experiences in India and hopes to create a Bollywood-style film.

The latest installment, directed by Christopher McQuarrie and featuring Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny, sees protagonist Ethan Hunt racing against a rogue AI to prevent global catastrophe. The film, released in India across multiple languages, continues to attract fans with its high-stakes action and exotic locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

