Left Menu

Historic Shiv Temple Under Siege: A Community's Plea

A century-old Shiv temple in Tando Jam, Pakistan, faces illegal occupation and construction by land grabbers. Hindu community leader Shiva Kachhi calls for government intervention to protect the temple's historical and cultural significance, highlighting its spiritual importance and recent renovation by the Sindh Heritage Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:07 IST
Historic Shiv Temple Under Siege: A Community's Plea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A historic Shiv temple in Tando Jam, Pakistan, is under threat as land grabbers have unlawfully occupied its surrounding land, launching construction projects around the revered site. This illegal activity has sparked concern among local Hindu community members, who are urging the government to intervene.

Shiva Kachhi, a representative of the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan, has voiced his concerns, stressing the temple's cultural and spiritual significance. Kachhi claims that the illegal actions have blocked essential roads leading to the temple, which serves as a vital spiritual hub where Hindu devotees gather weekly to recite Bhajans.

The Sindh Heritage Department recently renovated the temple due to its historical importance. However, not even the proximity of a crucial Hindu cremation site has deterred the powerful land mafia from conducting their activities, prompting Kachhi to appeal for immediate governmental action to preserve the temple and other historic Hindu sites in Sindh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025