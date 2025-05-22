Historic Shiv Temple Under Siege: A Community's Plea

A historic Shiv temple in Tando Jam, Pakistan, is under threat as land grabbers have unlawfully occupied its surrounding land, launching construction projects around the revered site. This illegal activity has sparked concern among local Hindu community members, who are urging the government to intervene.

Shiva Kachhi, a representative of the Darawar Ittehad Pakistan, has voiced his concerns, stressing the temple's cultural and spiritual significance. Kachhi claims that the illegal actions have blocked essential roads leading to the temple, which serves as a vital spiritual hub where Hindu devotees gather weekly to recite Bhajans.

The Sindh Heritage Department recently renovated the temple due to its historical importance. However, not even the proximity of a crucial Hindu cremation site has deterred the powerful land mafia from conducting their activities, prompting Kachhi to appeal for immediate governmental action to preserve the temple and other historic Hindu sites in Sindh.

(With inputs from agencies.)