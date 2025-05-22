Left Menu

Tom Cruise: Popcorn Passion Goes Viral at London Screening

A video capturing Tom Cruise enthusiastically devouring popcorn during a London movie screening has become an internet sensation. Cruise embraced the attention on a chat show, confirming his love for the snack. His popcorn passion, previously highlighted in promotional material, has drawn humorous fan comparisons online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:08 IST
Tom Cruise: Popcorn Passion Goes Viral at London Screening
Tom Cruise (Photo/Instagram/@tomcruise). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A video of Tom Cruise energetically consuming popcorn at a film screening in London is gaining considerable traction online. Taken during a showing of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' at the BFI IMAX, the footage depicts Cruise indulging in a bucket of popcorn, delighting the internet audience.

Addressing the viral clip on a chat show, Cruise laughed at the attention it garnered and openly admitted his affection for popcorn. 'Man, I'm eating popcorn,' he remarked, adding, 'They know when I'm at movies, I'm consuming popcorn,' a statement reported by People magazine.

This is not the first popcorn-related headline for Cruise. In promotional content for his latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, he declared his love for both movies and popcorn. The viral video has sparked humorous responses from fans, with some likening Cruise's eating style to a family member's endearing habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025