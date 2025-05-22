Tom Cruise: Popcorn Passion Goes Viral at London Screening

A video of Tom Cruise energetically consuming popcorn at a film screening in London is gaining considerable traction online. Taken during a showing of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' at the BFI IMAX, the footage depicts Cruise indulging in a bucket of popcorn, delighting the internet audience.

Addressing the viral clip on a chat show, Cruise laughed at the attention it garnered and openly admitted his affection for popcorn. 'Man, I'm eating popcorn,' he remarked, adding, 'They know when I'm at movies, I'm consuming popcorn,' a statement reported by People magazine.

This is not the first popcorn-related headline for Cruise. In promotional content for his latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, he declared his love for both movies and popcorn. The viral video has sparked humorous responses from fans, with some likening Cruise's eating style to a family member's endearing habits.

(With inputs from agencies.)