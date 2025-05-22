Strengthening Ties: India and Japan's Strategic Partnership
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with top Japanese officials to review key aspects of the India-Japan bilateral relationship, including defence, security, and economic cooperation. Discussions focused on enhancing the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations, with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
- Country:
- Japan
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with senior officials in Japan, including Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi, to assess the prominent aspects of the India-Japan bilateral relationship. The dialogue concentrated on defense, security, economic cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.
The discussions aimed at bolstering the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, underscoring India's position on zero tolerance towards terrorism. Misri's visit included talks with Hiroyuki Namazu, focusing on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and other mutual interests, as reported by the Embassy of India in Japan.
Additionally, Misri met National Security Advisor Masataka Okano, where regional and international issues were discussed. This visit reaffirmed both nations' commitment to combating terrorism and strengthening ties, aligning with ongoing high-level exchanges between the countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
