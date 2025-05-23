Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson Eyes MCU Directorial Debut After Cannes Triumph

After unveiling her directorial debut at Cannes 2025, Scarlett Johansson revealed her interest in directing a Marvel movie. Her film, 'Eleanor the Great', received a warm reception. Johansson highlighted the appeal of integrating human connection themes into large-scale action films, shaping potential future projects.

Scarlett Johansson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Scarlett Johansson, acclaimed actress and singer, showcased her directorial prowess at Cannes 2025 with her film 'Eleanor the Great'. Following the premiere, she expressed a potential interest in directing a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, introducing a fresh angle to action films.

Reflecting on her experience producing 'Black Widow', Johansson emphasized blending action with human connectivity. She noted the significance of themes like human connection and family, elements she explored in 'Eleanor the Great'. Johansson believes such themes could seamlessly fit into larger cinematic universes.

'Eleanor the Great'—starring June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jessica Hecht—received a five-minute standing ovation at Cannes, underscoring Johansson's successful storytelling. The film, a comedic exploration of storytelling's power, resonated with audiences, marking a triumph for Johansson at the prestigious festival.

