BSF Jawan's Triumphant Return: A Hero's Welcome

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw returned home to a heroic welcome in West Bengal after being held captive for nearly three weeks by Pakistan Rangers. Released on May 14, his return was celebrated with festivities as he reunited with his family, reflecting the nation's pride in his bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:21 IST
BSF Jawan's Triumphant Return: A Hero's Welcome
  • Country:
  • India

Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF jawan, returned to his Hooghly district residence in West Bengal after his release from nearly three weeks in captivity by Pakistan Rangers. Shaw's arrival was marked by joyous celebrations and patriotic chants as his family greeted him at Howrah station.

The soldier, looking worn yet relieved, expressed his delight at being back home. Security ensured a smooth passage as the crowd clamored for a glimpse of the national hero. His hometown Rishra, ready to share in the celebration, was adorned with lights and music, creating a festive environment.

Shaw's family, including his emotional wife, Rajani, who is expecting, celebrated his homecoming amidst an outpouring of community support. Purnam's accidental crossing into Pakistan shortly after a terror attack had raised tensions, making his safe return even more significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

