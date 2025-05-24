Remembering Mukul Dev: A Star in Indian Cinema's Galaxy
Prominent actor Mukul Dev, celebrated for his memorable roles in films like 'Son of Sardaar' and 'Jai Ho', passed away at the age of 54. He succumbed to health issues in a New Delhi hospital. Colleagues and friends expressed heartfelt condolences, highlighting his warmth and artistic achievements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian cinema mourns the loss of celebrated actor Mukul Dev, who passed away at 54. Known for his roles in films such as 'Son of Sardaar' and 'Jai Ho', Mukul Dev's death was confirmed by his brother Rahul Dev.
Dev, who had been battling health issues, took his last breath in a New Delhi hospital. Vindu Dara Singh, a close friend, highlighted his struggle following the death of his mother.
Dev's contribution to the industry is remembered fondly by peers. Co-actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid poignant tributes on social media, reflecting on his vibrant spirit and significant contributions to cinema.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement