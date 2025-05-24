Left Menu

Educational Bridges: Strengthening Sudan-India Ties through Academia

Sudanese ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom emphasized the need for education during crises, like the ongoing civil war in Sudan, during his visit to Jamia Millia Islamia. The visit focused on enhancing academic cooperation between Sudan and the Indian university, acknowledging historical ties and potential future collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:52 IST
Educational Bridges: Strengthening Sudan-India Ties through Academia
Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Sudanese ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom highlighted the critical role of education in crisis-stricken regions during his visit to Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. He underscored the devastating impact of Sudan's civil war, stating, "Education is needed more in times of crisis and war." The ambassador's visit marks a pivotal moment in fostering stronger educational and cultural partnerships between Sudan and the university, with a vision of collaborative academic growth.

The ambassador expressed gratitude towards the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), whose initiatives have facilitated educational opportunities for Sudanese students in India. Both nations, sharing enduring historical and cultural connections dating back to their colonial pasts, continue to strengthen these bonds through academic alliances, as reiterated by JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif. "We are the products of two most important civilisations, the Nile and the Indus Valley," Asif noted, stressing the philosophical and cultural ethos underlying Jamia Millia Islamia's educational mission.

The potential for expanded academic partnerships remains promising. Discussions included possible collaborations involving JMI's Department of Arabic and other international study centers, reflecting a joint commitment to enriching educational experiences across borders. These efforts aim to solidify the existing foundation laid by historical ties and mutual participation in global movements such as the Non-Aligned Movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025