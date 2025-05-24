Educational Bridges: Strengthening Sudan-India Ties through Academia

On Friday, Sudanese ambassador Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom highlighted the critical role of education in crisis-stricken regions during his visit to Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. He underscored the devastating impact of Sudan's civil war, stating, "Education is needed more in times of crisis and war." The ambassador's visit marks a pivotal moment in fostering stronger educational and cultural partnerships between Sudan and the university, with a vision of collaborative academic growth.

The ambassador expressed gratitude towards the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), whose initiatives have facilitated educational opportunities for Sudanese students in India. Both nations, sharing enduring historical and cultural connections dating back to their colonial pasts, continue to strengthen these bonds through academic alliances, as reiterated by JMI Vice Chancellor Mazhar Asif. "We are the products of two most important civilisations, the Nile and the Indus Valley," Asif noted, stressing the philosophical and cultural ethos underlying Jamia Millia Islamia's educational mission.

The potential for expanded academic partnerships remains promising. Discussions included possible collaborations involving JMI's Department of Arabic and other international study centers, reflecting a joint commitment to enriching educational experiences across borders. These efforts aim to solidify the existing foundation laid by historical ties and mutual participation in global movements such as the Non-Aligned Movement.

